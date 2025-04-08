Left Menu

Crisis in PoJK: Urban Struggles Amid Mismanagement

Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir grapples with urban challenges like traffic congestion, water shortages, and pollution. A pressing need for immediate action is highlighted by local journalist Roshan Mughal. Poor management and inadequate infrastructure exacerbate these issues, overshadowed by political instability and economic hardships in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 13:23 IST
Roshan Mughal (Image source/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • PoJK

Residents in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir are increasingly affected by urban challenges that severely impact their quality of life. Reported issues include severe traffic congestion, significant water shortages, and rising pollution levels, demanding urgent intervention.

Local journalist Roshan Mughal has underscored the intensity of these problems, noting narrow streets and insufficient parking as primary barriers. Coupled with a mismanaged water supply system, residents face dire shortages despite an abundance of water resources. A recommended solution involves implementing a meter system to curb wastage and connect residents adequately, especially as the demand increases in the summer months.

The situation is compounded by escalating pollution levels due to unregulated waste dumping into rivers. Efforts to manage solid waste are nascent while residents also endure political instability and economic strife. The remoteness of the region further deepens these challenges, amplifying feelings of neglect amidst ongoing hardships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

