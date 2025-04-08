Maharashtra Pioneers AI and Business Growth with Gadchiroli Initiative

In an ambitious bid to secure Maharashtra's future in technology and business, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis revealed plans to amplify the state's focus on artificial intelligence and technology development. Speaking at the event 'IGF Mumbai NXT 25: Leading the Leap,' Fadnavis detailed efforts to transform Gadchiroli into a bustling business hub.

Fadnavis emphasized that Mumbai already stands as a fintech leader and outlined mammoth investment projects, including a new port in Konkan set to surpass Mumbai's in size. He highlighted innovative urban growth around Mumbai and Pune, showcasing Maharashtra's commitment to improving business ecosystems and its burgeoning reputation as a data and startup capital.

Delving into agriculture, Fadnavis acknowledged climate change as a significant challenge and introduced initiatives to integrate AI for better predictability in farming. He reassured that Maharashtra continues to attract investments, with US reciprocal tariffs posing challenges but also new opportunities. Maharashtra is set on redefining its economic landscape leveraging technology and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)