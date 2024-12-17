Challenging Cave Rescue in Northern Italy: A Tale of Survival

In northern Italy, rescue teams have faced immense challenges while attempting to free an injured spelunker from the depths of a cave. The operation made progress Tuesday, navigating through a crucial passage to shift from an uncharted section to the main tunnel.

Now into its fourth day, the rescue is set to continue for at least another day and a half. Rescuers have been taking breaks every 90 minutes to monitor Ottavia Piana, 32, after her five-meter fall resulted in multiple fractures during a cave exploration.

Remarkably, this marks the second time within 17 months that Piana has needed rescue from the cave. Video footage shows her wrapped in blankets and being carefully passed through tight passages by helmet-clad rescue teams. More than 120 technicians are supporting this nonstop mission since authorities were first alerted on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)