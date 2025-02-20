CHAFB Marks Milestone with Historic Multi-City Organ Retrieval Operation

In a hallmark operation, Command Hospital Air Force Bangalore (CHAFB) executed a significant organ retrieval, underscoring its dedication to organ donation. This unprecedented operation saw organs being transported to multiple cities, enhancing military-civilian medical collaboration in life-saving initiatives.

The operation followed a tragic road accident in Kasaragod, Kerala, involving a soldier whose organs were donated posthumously after being declared brain-dead. With the consent of his family, his organs were allocated to save several lives, marking a noble act amid tragedy.

Serving as a logistical beacon, CHAFB ensured a coordinated effort with Bengaluru police, establishing a 'green corridor' that expedited organ transport. This meticulous planning emphasizes the critical role and growing cooperation in tackling urgent healthcare challenges across regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)