CHAFB Marks Milestone with Historic Multi-City Organ Retrieval Operation
Command Hospital Air Force Bangalore conducted a landmark organ retrieval operation involving transportation to multiple cities. A soldier's organs, following a tragic accident, were donated with coordination from various medical bodies and supported by a 'green corridor', reflecting a growing collaboration between military and civilian sectors.
- Country:
- India
In a hallmark operation, Command Hospital Air Force Bangalore (CHAFB) executed a significant organ retrieval, underscoring its dedication to organ donation. This unprecedented operation saw organs being transported to multiple cities, enhancing military-civilian medical collaboration in life-saving initiatives.
The operation followed a tragic road accident in Kasaragod, Kerala, involving a soldier whose organs were donated posthumously after being declared brain-dead. With the consent of his family, his organs were allocated to save several lives, marking a noble act amid tragedy.
Serving as a logistical beacon, CHAFB ensured a coordinated effort with Bengaluru police, establishing a 'green corridor' that expedited organ transport. This meticulous planning emphasizes the critical role and growing cooperation in tackling urgent healthcare challenges across regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Market Tug-of-War: Healthcare Gains as Tech Sags in Europe
Aid Cuts Leave Myanmar Refugee Camps in Thailand Struggling for Healthcare
Truemeds: Redefining Affordable Healthcare in India
Healthcare Boost Fails to Lift European Shares Amid Automobile and Tech Woes
Truemeds: Transforming Healthcare with Affordable Alternatives