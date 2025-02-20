Left Menu

CHAFB Marks Milestone with Historic Multi-City Organ Retrieval Operation

Command Hospital Air Force Bangalore conducted a landmark organ retrieval operation involving transportation to multiple cities. A soldier's organs, following a tragic accident, were donated with coordination from various medical bodies and supported by a 'green corridor', reflecting a growing collaboration between military and civilian sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-02-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 16:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a hallmark operation, Command Hospital Air Force Bangalore (CHAFB) executed a significant organ retrieval, underscoring its dedication to organ donation. This unprecedented operation saw organs being transported to multiple cities, enhancing military-civilian medical collaboration in life-saving initiatives.

The operation followed a tragic road accident in Kasaragod, Kerala, involving a soldier whose organs were donated posthumously after being declared brain-dead. With the consent of his family, his organs were allocated to save several lives, marking a noble act amid tragedy.

Serving as a logistical beacon, CHAFB ensured a coordinated effort with Bengaluru police, establishing a 'green corridor' that expedited organ transport. This meticulous planning emphasizes the critical role and growing cooperation in tackling urgent healthcare challenges across regions.

