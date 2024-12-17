Tragic Incident at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar: Patient's Suicide Shocks Community

A shocking incident occurred at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar as a 70-year-old patient allegedly died by suicide in the orthopedic ward, authorities reported Tuesday. The individual, Dilip Sahoo from Odisha's Jajpur district, reportedly hanged himself from the ceiling fan late Monday night.

Following a clinical examination, the patient was pronounced dead at 2.15 am and subsequently turned over to law enforcement by 2.30 am, stated AIIMS-Bhubaneswar Superintendent Ashok Jena.

Sahoo had been admitted since December 5 for knee replacement surgery but was discovered to be suffering from haematuria. The hospital staff, making rounds between 12.45 and 1 am, initially found everything in order, until a nurse and a relative of another patient discovered Sahoo around 1.15 am. His body has been forwarded for post-mortem, with investigations currently ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)