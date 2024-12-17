Omar Abdullah Inaugurates New MRI and CT Scan Centre at SVMM Hospital

On Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah unveiled a state-of-the-art MRI and CT scan facility at the Swami Vivekananda Medical Mission hospital. He expressed appreciation for the hospital's dedication to providing affordable and high-quality healthcare, often at rates lower than those of government establishments.

The hospital's journey from its humble beginnings as a small dispensary to its current standing as a distinguished medical institution was lauded by Abdullah. He described its growth as 'remarkable and worthy of admiration.' The chief minister also praised the hospital's neo-natal section, which has achieved a 100 percent recovery rate, providing considerable reassurance to parents.

During his visit, Abdullah engaged with the hospital staff and patients, reviewing various departments to gather firsthand insights. He emphasized the significance of humanitarian service and pledged continued government support to facilitate further service expansion and enhancement of healthcare initiatives at the hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)