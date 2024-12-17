Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Inaugurates New MRI and CT Scan Centre at SVMM Hospital

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah inaugurated an MRI and CT scan centre at Swami Vivekananda Medical Mission hospital. He praised its quality healthcare and transformation from a dispensary. Abdullah highlighted its neo-natal success and assured continued government support to aid its expansion and initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 17-12-2024 22:55 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 22:55 IST
Omar Abdullah Inaugurates New MRI and CT Scan Centre at SVMM Hospital
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah unveiled a state-of-the-art MRI and CT scan facility at the Swami Vivekananda Medical Mission hospital. He expressed appreciation for the hospital's dedication to providing affordable and high-quality healthcare, often at rates lower than those of government establishments.

The hospital's journey from its humble beginnings as a small dispensary to its current standing as a distinguished medical institution was lauded by Abdullah. He described its growth as 'remarkable and worthy of admiration.' The chief minister also praised the hospital's neo-natal section, which has achieved a 100 percent recovery rate, providing considerable reassurance to parents.

During his visit, Abdullah engaged with the hospital staff and patients, reviewing various departments to gather firsthand insights. He emphasized the significance of humanitarian service and pledged continued government support to facilitate further service expansion and enhancement of healthcare initiatives at the hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024