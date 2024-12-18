Monkeypox Resurfaces in Kerala: New Cases Under Scrutiny

Kerala has confirmed two new cases of monkeypox, as announced by Health Minister Veena George. The patients, both men, had recently returned from the United Arab Emirates.

The first case emerged in Wayanad district, followed by a subsequent case in Kannur. In response, the Health Department has issued directives for those in contact with the infected individuals to remain vigilant for symptoms.

This development follows earlier cases reported in Kerala this September, aligning with a global resurgence of the monkeypox virus.

