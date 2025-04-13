Left Menu

Global Health Alerts: WHO Pandemic Accord, Stroke Recovery Advances, and Measles Surge

WHO members near agreement on a pandemic treaty to prevent future global crises. Brain imaging offers insights into post-stroke incontinence, while the U.S. NIH lifts travel bans on scientists. The Texas measles outbreak rises to 541 cases, prompting concerns in healthcare responses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2025 02:26 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 02:26 IST
Global Health Alerts: WHO Pandemic Accord, Stroke Recovery Advances, and Measles Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The World Health Organization is on the cusp of finalizing a treaty aimed at bolstering defenses against new pandemics. Negotiations, ongoing for three years, seek to establish a legally binding agreement post-COVID-19, which devastated global populations.

Recent advances in brain-imaging studies may unlock therapies for post-stroke incontinence, a condition affecting 79% of stroke patients initially, with long-term effects for 40% even a year later. Researchers hope better understanding will lead to improved interventions.

The Texas health department reports a surge in measles cases, as the number reaches 541. Health officials are vigilant, especially in Gaines County, the epicenter with 355 cases. This spike highlights challenges faced in combating cross-state childhood disease outbreaks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025