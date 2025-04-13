Global Health Alerts: WHO Pandemic Accord, Stroke Recovery Advances, and Measles Surge
WHO members near agreement on a pandemic treaty to prevent future global crises. Brain imaging offers insights into post-stroke incontinence, while the U.S. NIH lifts travel bans on scientists. The Texas measles outbreak rises to 541 cases, prompting concerns in healthcare responses.
The World Health Organization is on the cusp of finalizing a treaty aimed at bolstering defenses against new pandemics. Negotiations, ongoing for three years, seek to establish a legally binding agreement post-COVID-19, which devastated global populations.
Recent advances in brain-imaging studies may unlock therapies for post-stroke incontinence, a condition affecting 79% of stroke patients initially, with long-term effects for 40% even a year later. Researchers hope better understanding will lead to improved interventions.
The Texas health department reports a surge in measles cases, as the number reaches 541. Health officials are vigilant, especially in Gaines County, the epicenter with 355 cases. This spike highlights challenges faced in combating cross-state childhood disease outbreaks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- pandemic
- WHO
- measles
- Texas
- outbreak
- stroke
- incontinence
- brain-imaging
- health
- treaty
ALSO READ
Mass Illness Outbreak at Temple Community Kitchen
Texas Measles Outbreak Sparks Nationwide Concern
Buckwheat Flour Scandal: Over 100 Hospitalized in Food Poisoning Outbreak
Brushstrokes Across Borders: The Art of ASEAN-India Collaboration
Adulterated Buckwheat Flour Scare: Uttarakhand's Response to Navratri Food Poisoning Outbreak