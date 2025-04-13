Global Health Alerts: WHO Pandemic Accord, Stroke Recovery Advances, and Measles Surge

The World Health Organization is on the cusp of finalizing a treaty aimed at bolstering defenses against new pandemics. Negotiations, ongoing for three years, seek to establish a legally binding agreement post-COVID-19, which devastated global populations.

Recent advances in brain-imaging studies may unlock therapies for post-stroke incontinence, a condition affecting 79% of stroke patients initially, with long-term effects for 40% even a year later. Researchers hope better understanding will lead to improved interventions.

The Texas health department reports a surge in measles cases, as the number reaches 541. Health officials are vigilant, especially in Gaines County, the epicenter with 355 cases. This spike highlights challenges faced in combating cross-state childhood disease outbreaks.

(With inputs from agencies.)