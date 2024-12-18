Revolutionary Weight Loss Drugs: A New Hope Against Obesity

A new wave of weight loss drugs developed by Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly is being labeled as a potential breakthrough in combating obesity, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Despite the optimism, WHO officials express concerns that without proper preparation, these medications could skew responses to the global obesity crisis, potentially neglecting other crucial health interventions. The drugs, known as GLP-1 receptor agonists, could transform obesity treatment, WHO scientists say in a Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) article.

The authors emphasize that while supportive policies for healthy diets and exercise are beneficial, they alone have not successfully addressed obesity. For a comprehensive approach, the drugs should be integrated into broader health models and distributed equitably worldwide, including in low-income countries.

