Left Menu

Zika Virus Suspicion in Nellore Investigated

A five-year-old boy from Venkatapuram village, Nellore district, is suspected of having a Zika virus infection. His blood sample has been sent to Pune for confirmation. Local health measures have been initiated, with no confirmed case yet and the situation is under control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nellore | Updated: 18-12-2024 22:12 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 22:12 IST
Zika Virus Suspicion in Nellore Investigated
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A potential Zika virus case has emerged in Nellore district, where a five-year-old boy from Venkatapuram village has undergone testing.

His sample has been dispatched to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for confirmation, as local lab tests raised suspicions of the virus.

Health officials have assured the public that preventive measures, such as health camps and sanitation efforts, are underway and there is no cause for alarm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024