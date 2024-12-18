Zika Virus Suspicion in Nellore Investigated
A five-year-old boy from Venkatapuram village, Nellore district, is suspected of having a Zika virus infection. His blood sample has been sent to Pune for confirmation. Local health measures have been initiated, with no confirmed case yet and the situation is under control.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nellore | Updated: 18-12-2024 22:12 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 22:12 IST
- Country:
- India
A potential Zika virus case has emerged in Nellore district, where a five-year-old boy from Venkatapuram village has undergone testing.
His sample has been dispatched to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for confirmation, as local lab tests raised suspicions of the virus.
Health officials have assured the public that preventive measures, such as health camps and sanitation efforts, are underway and there is no cause for alarm.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Major Defense Deal: US Approves MH-60R Helicopter Sale to India
India's Indigenous Defence Leap: Nagastra Munitions & Drone Innovations
US Diplomacy: Navigating Complexities with India Over Indictments and Global Concerns
India's Steadfast Commitment to Combat Land Degradation at UNCCD CoP16
Indian Markets Rally on Investor Optimism