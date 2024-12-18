Zika Virus Suspicion in Nellore Investigated

A potential Zika virus case has emerged in Nellore district, where a five-year-old boy from Venkatapuram village has undergone testing.

His sample has been dispatched to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for confirmation, as local lab tests raised suspicions of the virus.

Health officials have assured the public that preventive measures, such as health camps and sanitation efforts, are underway and there is no cause for alarm.

