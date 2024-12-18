Left Menu

Darzalex: A Game-Changer in Cancer and Eye Disease Solutions

Darzalex, a Johnson & Johnson drug, significantly reduces the risk of developing multiple myeloma in patients with high-risk smoldering myeloma. In trials, it showed a 51% reduction in disease progression. Research also linked Eli Lilly and Jardiance to reduced worsening of diabetic eye disease in Type 2 diabetes patients.

Updated: 18-12-2024 23:32 IST
During a recent medical trial presented at the American Society of Hematology, Johnson & Johnson's drug Darzalex displayed promising results in preventing the progression of high-risk smoldering multiple myeloma into full-blown blood cancer. The monoclonal antibody targets CD38, a protein on the surface of myeloma cells, significantly reducing cancer risk by 51%.

In another healthcare breakthrough, researchers reported that the diabetes drug Jardiance, from Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly, may help prevent the worsening of diabetic eye disease. Their analysis showed patients on Jardiance had a 22% lower risk of disease progression compared to other treatments.

Meanwhile, a highly drug-resistant cholera strain is spreading across various regions, including East Africa, Europe, and the Indian Ocean islands. This raises concerns over antibiotic efficacy. These findings underline the critical need for enhanced global surveillance of antibiotic resistance in cholera strains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

