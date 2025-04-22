Left Menu

Breakthrough in Rare Cancer Treatment at Malla Reddy Narayana Hospital

Malla Reddy Narayana Cancer Hospital in Hyderabad has achieved a groundbreaking medical feat by successfully treating a rare case of Primary Peritoneal Ewing’s Sarcoma. The procedure involved complex Cytoreductive Surgery and Hyperthermic Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy (HIPEC), marking a significant advancement in abdominal cancer treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-04-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 10:05 IST
Breakthrough in Rare Cancer Treatment at Malla Reddy Narayana Hospital
HCG Cancer Hospital Bengaluru sets a new benchmark for Personalized cancer care with the launch of India's first innovative 'Ethos Therapy', an AI-based adaptive radiation treatment Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad's Malla Reddy Narayana Cancer Hospital announced a landmark medical achievement, successfully treating a rare case of Primary Peritoneal Ewing’s Sarcoma in a 24-year-old patient. The condition, known for its rarity and aggressive nature, was treated using cutting-edge technology and surgical precision.

The hospital's multidisciplinary oncology team, led by Dr. Harish Dara, performed a demanding 16-hour surgical procedure, including complete tumor removal and direct heated chemotherapy infusion via HIPEC. This innovative method targets residual cancer cells, optimizing chemotherapy effectiveness while preserving healthy tissues.

Dr. Ch. Bhadra Reddy, Chairman, highlighted the significance of the success, emphasizing the hospital's dedication to delivering advanced cancer care. The procedure's success underscores the facility's leadership in handling rare oncological conditions through state-of-the-art medical technology and patient-centered approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Security

US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Secur...

 India
2
Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

 India
3
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025