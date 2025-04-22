Breakthrough in Rare Cancer Treatment at Malla Reddy Narayana Hospital

Hyderabad's Malla Reddy Narayana Cancer Hospital announced a landmark medical achievement, successfully treating a rare case of Primary Peritoneal Ewing’s Sarcoma in a 24-year-old patient. The condition, known for its rarity and aggressive nature, was treated using cutting-edge technology and surgical precision.

The hospital's multidisciplinary oncology team, led by Dr. Harish Dara, performed a demanding 16-hour surgical procedure, including complete tumor removal and direct heated chemotherapy infusion via HIPEC. This innovative method targets residual cancer cells, optimizing chemotherapy effectiveness while preserving healthy tissues.

Dr. Ch. Bhadra Reddy, Chairman, highlighted the significance of the success, emphasizing the hospital's dedication to delivering advanced cancer care. The procedure's success underscores the facility's leadership in handling rare oncological conditions through state-of-the-art medical technology and patient-centered approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)