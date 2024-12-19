Breaking Health News: Major Approvals and Controversies in Pharma Industry

Eli Lilly's Alzheimer's treatment has gained approval in China, joining the United States, Japan, and the UK as markets for Kisunla. This move diversifies options for patients following the earlier approval of Eisai and Biogen's Leqembi in January.

CVS faces allegations of filling and billing for illegal opioid prescriptions, heightening scrutiny over its role in the opioid crisis. The DOJ accuses CVS of violating the Controlled Substances Act by approving dangerous prescription combinations.

Merck has entered a $2 billion licensing deal with China's Hansoh Pharma for an oral weight-loss drug, positioning itself alongside contemporaries like Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly in the competitive obesity treatment market.

