Left Menu

Breaking Health News: Major Approvals and Controversies in Pharma Industry

Recent health developments include Eli Lilly's Alzheimer's treatment approval in China, a DOJ lawsuit against CVS for opioid prescriptions, and promising J&J drug trials. Notable deals and regulatory reviews concern Merck's obesity drug initiative, the first U.S. severe bird flu case, and potential Novo Nordisk's Ozempic side effects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 02:26 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 02:26 IST
Breaking Health News: Major Approvals and Controversies in Pharma Industry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Eli Lilly's Alzheimer's treatment has gained approval in China, joining the United States, Japan, and the UK as markets for Kisunla. This move diversifies options for patients following the earlier approval of Eisai and Biogen's Leqembi in January.

CVS faces allegations of filling and billing for illegal opioid prescriptions, heightening scrutiny over its role in the opioid crisis. The DOJ accuses CVS of violating the Controlled Substances Act by approving dangerous prescription combinations.

Merck has entered a $2 billion licensing deal with China's Hansoh Pharma for an oral weight-loss drug, positioning itself alongside contemporaries like Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly in the competitive obesity treatment market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024