U.S. Healthcare Spending Soars: What's Driving the Rise?

Healthcare expenditures in the United States surged by 7.5% to reach $4.9 trillion in 2023, fueled by a rise in medical service use and higher enrollment in private health plans, especially those under the Affordable Care Act, according to a recent report by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The report indicates that healthcare spending has significantly outpaced U.S. economic growth. Notably, prescription drug spending increased by 11.4%, largely due to popular weight-loss and diabetes medications. Medicare prescription drug costs alone soared by 12.2%, driven by a 35% spike in diabetes medicine expenses.

Furthermore, hospital care spending hit $1.5 trillion, marking the highest growth in nearly thirty years. Clinical services and commercial insurers also saw substantial increases. ACA enrollment rose significantly after policy shifts, with overall insurance coverage reaching 92.5% of Americans in 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)