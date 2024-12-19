Volkswagen's Tense Negotiations with Labor Unions: Will They Reach a Deal?
Ongoing negotiations between Volkswagen and labor unions over potential plant closures and pay cuts have yet to reach a resolution, with discussions expected to extend into Thursday. The aim is to finalize an agreement before Christmas to avoid massive strikes threatened by the union IG Metall for the upcoming year.
Negotiations between Volkswagen and labor unions, focused on plant closures and pay reductions, are projected to extend through Thursday with no deal yet in sight, according to insiders.
Talks, initiated on Monday, aim to reach an agreement before the holiday season to prevent significant strikes warned by IG Metall, possibly commencing next year.
Though insiders suggest that discussions might collapse, Volkswagen has refrained from commenting, while IG Metall was unavailable for immediate comment.
