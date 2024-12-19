Volkswagen's Tense Negotiations with Labor Unions: Will They Reach a Deal?

Negotiations between Volkswagen and labor unions, focused on plant closures and pay reductions, are projected to extend through Thursday with no deal yet in sight, according to insiders.

Talks, initiated on Monday, aim to reach an agreement before the holiday season to prevent significant strikes warned by IG Metall, possibly commencing next year.

Though insiders suggest that discussions might collapse, Volkswagen has refrained from commenting, while IG Metall was unavailable for immediate comment.

