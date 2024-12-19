Left Menu

Ceasefire Talks Underway Amid Unprecedented Gaza Crisis

U.S. and Arab mediators are striving to secure a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas amid ongoing airstrikes in Gaza that have resulted in significant casualties. The discussions, held in Egypt and Qatar, focus on mutual release of hostages and prisoners, amid reports of severe humanitarian challenges in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 20:50 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 20:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to end the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, U.S. and Arab mediators are intensively negotiating a ceasefire in Egypt and Qatar. Despite efforts, airstrikes in Gaza continue with medics reporting significant casualties.

The mediation aims to secure a cessation of the 14-month-long conflict in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip. Central to the talks is a potential exchange involving hostages taken from Israel and Palestinian prisoners.

The situation in Gaza remains dire with reports from Medecins San Frontieres citing ethnic cleansing concerns. The humanitarian crisis continues to escalate amid allegations and denials from both sides on the conflict's motivations and actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

