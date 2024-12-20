Resilience Amidst Chaos: A Midwife's Story in Storm-Ravaged Mayotte

Amid the destruction left by one of the most powerful cyclones to strike Mayotte in a century, midwife Lucie Gerard responded to an urgent birth call at a nearby home. Braving debris-laden streets, she arrived moments after baby Chido was born under the shadow of the storm.

Mayotte, a French island territory in the Indian Ocean, has seen its population surge due to high birth rates and immigration from neighboring African nations, complicating efforts to manage resources and services. With its main maternity ward overwhelmed, many undocumented mothers opt for home births, exacerbated by recent calamities.

In the storm-ravaged clinics, healthcare professionals face dire conditions. Essential equipment runs on limited generators, and crucial medical supplies lack refrigeration. Yet, midwife Gerard and her colleagues persevere, committed to their duties despite inadequate facilities and the mounting risk of infections and illnesses among newborns.

