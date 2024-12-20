Novo's CagriSema Trial Miss Meets Mixed Market Reactions

Novo Nordisk faced a market setback on Friday following lackluster results from its experimental CagriSema obesity drug trial. The Danish pharmaceutical giant saw its market value dip by as much as $125 billion after the drug's weight loss results fell below expectations.

The CagriSema trial, a crucial indicator for Novo's drug pipeline, showed a 22.7% weight loss among participants—short of the anticipated 25%. This setback comes amid fierce competition in the anti-obesity market dominated by rivals such as Eli Lilly's Zepbound.

As shares plummeted by up to 27%, investors and analysts highlighted the complexity of manufacturing CagriSema compared to Zepbound. Despite the disappointment, Novo remains optimistic, planning further trials and regulatory submission for CagriSema by 2025.

