Karan Johar Denies Weight Loss Medication Rumors: Achieved Transformation the Right Way

Filmmaker Karan Johar debunks rumors about using weight loss medication for his transformation. Through diet and exercise, Johar shed over 15kgs in four months. He now embraces a diet of one meal a day and stays active with paddleball and swimming. Johar insists he is healthier and happier.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 17:12 IST
In a recent Instagram Live session, acclaimed filmmaker Karan Johar categorically denied rumors alleging he used weight loss medication to achieve his new, slimmer physique.

Johar, who has lost over 15 kilograms in just four months, credits his transformation to a disciplined routine involving a one-meal-a-day diet and regular activities such as paddleball and swimming.

The filmmaker, renowned for hits like 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,' assures fans that he is in the pink of health, stating he feels more energetic and lighter, thus dismissing any speculation about drug use such as Ozempic.

