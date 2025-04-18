Left Menu

Karan Johar Shuts Down Weight Loss Medication Rumors

Filmmaker Karan Johar has denied rumors of using weight loss medication, clarifying that his transformation is the result of healthy habits. Johar explained that his journey involved correcting his blood levels, maintaining a one-meal-a-day diet, and staying active through paddleball and swimming.

Karan Johar
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Karan Johar has recently addressed speculation surrounding his impressive weight loss, firmly denying the use of any medication to achieve his new look.

In a candid Instagram Live session, Johar emphasized his commitment to health, stating he feels more vibrant and energetic than ever, with a bounce in his stride.

Johar shared that his fitness journey was motivated by the need to improve his blood levels and involves a disciplined diet and an active lifestyle, including paddleball and swimming.

(With inputs from agencies.)

