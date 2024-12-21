Left Menu

Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug Trial Raises Questions Amid Market Drop

Novo Nordisk faces scrutiny after disappointing trial results for CagriSema, a next-gen obesity drug, caused a significant market valuation drop. Analysts question whether side effects limited dosage adherence. Novo plans a new trial for 2025 and promises more data in the coming year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2024 00:21 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 00:21 IST
Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug Trial Raises Questions Amid Market Drop

Novo Nordisk encountered financial tumult on Friday following its release of disappointing trial data for CagriSema, a next-generation obesity drug. The trial's results slashed the company's market value by up to $125 billion.

The clinical trial showed lower weight loss than expected, a setback for Novo, which aimed to replace its existing drug, Wegovy. Investors are puzzled by data showing that only 57% of trial patients reached the highest dose of CagriSema, sparking concerns about patient tolerability and side effects.

Analysts speculate on whether patients hit satisfactory weight loss early or suffered from adverse effects, such as nausea. Novo Nordisk intends to release comprehensive data at next year's medical conference, and a new trial is set for the first half of 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024