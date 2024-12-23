Nigeria Mobilizes Against Lassa Fever: Emergency Response Activated

Nigeria has expedited its efforts to control a deadly outbreak of Lassa fever by setting up an emergency response centre. This action follows reports of 190 fatalities and 1,154 cases spread across six states, according to the Nigerian Center for Disease Control (NCDC).

Lassa fever, a viral hemorrhagic illness, primarily spreads to humans through contact with food or household items tainted with rodent excrement. Jide Idris, chief of the NCDC, emphasized the high-risk assessment of the situation prompting the urgent establishment of an emergency Operations Centre to manage the crisis.

The outbreak occurs annually, peaking between October and May, a period coinciding with increased human-rodent interaction. Symptoms of the disease include fever, headaches, and, in severe instances, death. The World Health Organization recognizes Lassa fever as a priority disease given its potential for epidemic spread and the current absence of approved vaccines.

