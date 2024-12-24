Mass Hospitalization at NCC Camp Sparks Concerns in Kerala

A suspected food poisoning incident at a National Cadet Corps (NCC) camp in Kerala resulted in 60 cadets being hospitalized, generating anxiety among attendees and officials. The incident occurred at a camp organized by the 21 Kerala Battalion NCC in Thrikkakara, with initial complaints surfacing Monday evening.

Four students initially reported discomfort after dinner, leading to a significant rise in affected individuals, peaking at 60. Emergency medical attention was provided, and many have since been discharged, while some students left with their parents following the scare.

The authorities have initiated a departmental inquiry, and the police have registered a case against around 10 outsiders for causing disturbances. Food and water samples have been collected to determine the cause, while a decision regarding the continuation of the camp will be made soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)