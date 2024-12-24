Left Menu

ESIC Revolutionizes Digital Health Services with IT Upgrades

The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has upgraded its IT systems to provide enhanced and secure online services, notably improving hospital appointment booking. This advancement supports ease of business for users and has led to significant growth in online interactions and the use of the Dhanwantari Hospital Information System.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2024 16:30 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 16:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has rolled out comprehensive upgrades to its information technology systems, making its range of online services more efficient and secure. The improvements cover all facilities, including hospital appointment bookings, with the goal of providing seamless experiences for all stakeholders.

Completed on December 22, the overhaul involved better hardware, middleware, software, and networks, ensuring that registered users of the social security scheme can effortlessly log contributions and interact with services. According to the Labour Ministry, these changes are a key part of an ongoing contract worth Rs 312 crore over three years.

The upgraded ESIC mobile app and a wider adoption of the Dhanwantari Hospital Information System (HIS) mark a significant shift. Online appointment bookings surged remarkably between 2022 and 2024, and hospitals now manage patient care more effectively with increased adoption of the HIS. This progress signals a commitment to embracing digital transformation for improved healthcare services nationwide.

Latest News

