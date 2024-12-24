Tensions Escalate as Israeli Forces Evacuate Gaza's Indonesian Hospital

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Israeli forces have evacuated the Indonesian Hospital, one of the critical healthcare facilities in northern Gaza. The hospital's closure forced patients, some on foot, to seek care miles away in Gaza City, as reported by the Hamas-led health ministry.

The military activity, focused on the northern Gaza communities of Beit Lahiya, Beit Hanoun, and Jabalia, is part of Israel's operation against Hamas militants. Palestinian authorities claim the goal is to depopulate the area, creating a buffer zone, an allegation Israel denies.

Despite ongoing violence, international mediators Egypt, Qatar, and the United States are intensifying efforts to halt hostilities and negotiate the release of Israeli and foreign hostages held in Gaza. Talks continue, with Israel's Prime Minister noting progress, though a ceasefire remains elusive.

