Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Israeli Forces Evacuate Gaza's Indonesian Hospital

Israeli troops evacuated the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza, prompting patients to travel miles to another facility. The evacuation is part of Israel's military operations targeting Hamas militants, which Palestinians accuse of aiming to depopulate the area. International mediation efforts are ongoing to resolve the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 19:24 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 19:24 IST
Tensions Escalate as Israeli Forces Evacuate Gaza's Indonesian Hospital
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Israeli forces have evacuated the Indonesian Hospital, one of the critical healthcare facilities in northern Gaza. The hospital's closure forced patients, some on foot, to seek care miles away in Gaza City, as reported by the Hamas-led health ministry.

The military activity, focused on the northern Gaza communities of Beit Lahiya, Beit Hanoun, and Jabalia, is part of Israel's operation against Hamas militants. Palestinian authorities claim the goal is to depopulate the area, creating a buffer zone, an allegation Israel denies.

Despite ongoing violence, international mediators Egypt, Qatar, and the United States are intensifying efforts to halt hostilities and negotiate the release of Israeli and foreign hostages held in Gaza. Talks continue, with Israel's Prime Minister noting progress, though a ceasefire remains elusive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024