Over 1,360 Babies Born in Public Health Facilities on Christmas Day, Marking Decrease in Teen Pregnancies

The Department of Health has announced that 1,360 babies were safely delivered in public health facilities nationwide on Christmas Day, 2024. This figure marks a slight decrease compared to 1,708 births in 2023 and 1,414 in 2022.

Among the births were six sets of twins, safely delivered across the country. The first Christmas baby of 2024 was born at exactly midnight at Osindisweni Hospital in KwaZulu-Natal, followed closely by another at 12:01 a.m. at Nkhensani Hospital in Limpopo. Additional deliveries were recorded at 12:02 a.m. at Standerton Hospital in Mpumalanga and Madwaleni Hospital in the Eastern Cape. Regional Birth Statistics:

Gauteng: 393 births (highest in the country)

Eastern Cape: 196 births

Western Cape & Limpopo: 172 births each

Mpumalanga: 152 births

North West: 102 births

Free State: 79 births

Northern Cape: 49 births

KwaZulu-Natal: 42 births (awaiting final figures)

Decline in Teen Pregnancies

Teen pregnancies saw a significant decline, with fewer than 90 teenage mothers recorded compared to 145 in 2023. Among them, a 13-year-old delivered a healthy baby at Seshego Hospital in Limpopo. Additionally, three 15-year-olds delivered at hospitals in KwaZulu-Natal, and a 16-year-old gave birth at Klerksdorp-Tshepong Tertiary Hospital in the North West.

The Department attributes the reduction in teenage pregnancies to successful interventions, including:

Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) programmes

Youth-friendly zones in primary health facilities

Partnerships with stakeholders such as the Departments of Basic Education, Social Development, the South African National AIDS Council, and advocacy organizations like loveLife and Soul City.

These initiatives aim to improve access to family planning services, promote contraception use, and reduce stigma around seeking sexual and reproductive health services.

Encouraging Healthy Starts for Newborns

The Department emphasized the importance of early care for newborns, including timely immunisation, exclusive breastfeeding, and proper nutrition, particularly during the first 1,000 days of life. These efforts lay the foundation for a child’s physical, emotional, and intellectual growth.

Mothers are encouraged to stay connected with MomConnect, a free text-based programme offering guidance on newborn care, breastfeeding, immunisation schedules, and appointment reminders. Mothers can join by dialing 134550*2# or sending "join" on WhatsApp to 079 631 2456.

Building Stronger Futures

The Department reaffirmed its commitment to walking alongside new mothers in their journey of parenthood. Through partnerships, awareness campaigns, and robust healthcare systems, the Department aims to ensure a bright future for every child born under its care, while also addressing pressing challenges like teenage pregnancy and vaccine-preventable diseases.