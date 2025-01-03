Sterling's Slump: British Currency Faces Economic Headwinds
The British pound struggled against the dollar, marking its worst week since November, amid a slowdown in the UK's economy. Factors include a dovish Bank of England, declining mortgage approvals, and concerns over gas prices. Sterling finished the week lower despite previous strength against the greenback.
The British pound faced a significant downturn against the US dollar, struggling at the end of the week to recover ground as it encountered its sharpest decline since November. Recent economic data further highlighted a slowdown in the UK's economic momentum.
On Friday, the pound saw a modest increase of 0.1% to $1.2395, following a sharp drop of 1.16% on Thursday. The currency remained near April's lows and seemed poised to close the week 1.4% down, reflecting broader global trends where currencies like the euro also suffered substantial losses against a rising dollar.
A pessimistic economic forecast for the UK, alongside cautious signals from the Bank of England, weighed heavily on sterling, despite its earlier dominance as the top-performing G10 currency against the dollar in the prior year. The situation was exacerbated by falling mortgage approvals and concerns over increasing wholesale gas prices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sterling
- pound
- currency
- Bank of England
- economy
- mortgages
- gas prices
- forex
- UK economy
- euro
ALSO READ
Putin's Stance: Missile Tech, Ukraine Conflict, and Russia's Economy
Putin's Perspective: War and Economy Under the Spotlight
Empowering a Greener Future: India's Dairy Sector Turns to Circular Economy
Boosting Rural Economy: Tripura's Paddy Procurement Initiative
Robust Growth Amid Political Shifts: U.S. Economy on the Rise