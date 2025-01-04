Left Menu

NTR Vaidya Seva: Transforming Health Coverage in Andhra Pradesh with a New Hybrid Model

NTR Vaidya Seva, a healthcare scheme in Andhra Pradesh, will adopt a hybrid model from April 1. It aims to provide 4.3 crore people from low-income households with free treatment up to Rs 25 lakh by integrating state and central initiatives. The model also promises to tackle the nexus between doctors and diagnostic centers.

  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh's Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav announced that NTR Vaidya Seva will offer cashless services under a hybrid model starting April 1. The initiative aims to provide universal health coverage to below poverty line families in the state.

The hybrid model seeks to integrate insurance with the Ayushman Bharat scheme and state efforts, ensuring quality healthcare for 4.3 crore people from 1.43 crore households, with coverage up to Rs 25 lakh. Yadav emphasizes that this approach will expand the coverage area's reach.

Amid concerns, Yadav reassures that health services below Rs 2.5 lakh will continue under current insurance models and promises to combat corruption involving doctors and diagnostic centers. The state plans to leverage artificial intelligence to address these issues effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

