NTR Vaidya Seva: Transforming Health Coverage in Andhra Pradesh with a New Hybrid Model

Andhra Pradesh's Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav announced that NTR Vaidya Seva will offer cashless services under a hybrid model starting April 1. The initiative aims to provide universal health coverage to below poverty line families in the state.

The hybrid model seeks to integrate insurance with the Ayushman Bharat scheme and state efforts, ensuring quality healthcare for 4.3 crore people from 1.43 crore households, with coverage up to Rs 25 lakh. Yadav emphasizes that this approach will expand the coverage area's reach.

Amid concerns, Yadav reassures that health services below Rs 2.5 lakh will continue under current insurance models and promises to combat corruption involving doctors and diagnostic centers. The state plans to leverage artificial intelligence to address these issues effectively.

