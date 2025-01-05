U.S. Health Initiatives: From Bird Flu Fund to Alcohol Labels

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is allocating $306 million to bolster bird flu monitoring efforts amid concerns over spreading among dairy herds and farm workers. This funding move follows the nation's first severe human case of bird flu in December, involving a hospitalized Louisiana resident.

In a groundbreaking advisory, the U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy has recommended cancer risk warning labels on alcoholic beverages. While the Biden administration supports this move, it faces potential opposition from incoming leadership under President-elect Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., both of whom are vocal about the dangers of alcohol.

California Governor Gavin Newsom targets ultra-processed foods in a new health initiative, aiming to reduce their consumption and investigate synthetic food dye effects. The order explores using public funds to enhance access to nutritious foods, marking a significant stride in advancing public health in California.

