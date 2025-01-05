Left Menu

U.S. Health Initiatives: From Bird Flu Fund to Alcohol Labels

Current health news briefs highlight the US awarding $306 million for bird flu monitoring, new advisory proposals for alcohol's cancer risks, and California's initiative targeting ultra-processed foods. Additionally, the U.S. Justice Department finds federal law violations in Oklahoma's mental health treatment, raising national awareness on these critical health issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 02:30 IST
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is allocating $306 million to bolster bird flu monitoring efforts amid concerns over spreading among dairy herds and farm workers. This funding move follows the nation's first severe human case of bird flu in December, involving a hospitalized Louisiana resident.

In a groundbreaking advisory, the U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy has recommended cancer risk warning labels on alcoholic beverages. While the Biden administration supports this move, it faces potential opposition from incoming leadership under President-elect Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., both of whom are vocal about the dangers of alcohol.

California Governor Gavin Newsom targets ultra-processed foods in a new health initiative, aiming to reduce their consumption and investigate synthetic food dye effects. The order explores using public funds to enhance access to nutritious foods, marking a significant stride in advancing public health in California.

(With inputs from agencies.)

