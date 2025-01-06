Transgender Youth and Gender-Affirming Care: Uncovering the Facts

As U.S. legislators deliberate over transgender youth health care issues, a spotlight shines on a recent study quantifying gender-affirming medication usage among adolescents. The groundbreaking report, published in JAMA Pediatrics, underscores the rarity of such medical interventions among youths with commercial insurance, offering clarity amid heightened public discourse.

The study, which spans a five-year period, reveals that fewer than 0.1% of adolescents have received puberty blockers or hormones, challenging overblown narratives about widespread medical intervention. Lead author Landon Hughes from Harvard underscores the responsible practices, highlighting that no children under 12 received hormone treatments.

With 26 states enacting restrictions and the Supreme Court poised to review a pivotal Tennessee case, these findings provide critical context. Experts like Dr. Scott Leibowitz stress the importance of individualized care and expert guidance for transgender youth, advocating a nuanced understanding of gender identity development.

