Maharashtra on Alert: Chief Minister Addresses Human Metapneumovirus Threat

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis reassures the public amid Human Metapneumovirus cases in neighboring states. Affected regions include Gujarat and Karnataka. Health advisories will be issued, and precautionary measures are being taken. The virus is already globally prevalent, causing respiratory infections. Citizens are urged to follow health guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai/Pune | Updated: 06-01-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 22:58 IST
In response to the detection of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases in neighboring states, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has called for calm among citizens. He assured that a comprehensive advisory would soon be issued to address the situation.

Cases have emerged in Gujarat and Karnataka, both sharing borders with Maharashtra. This virus, noted for causing respiratory illnesses, is already known globally and appears seasonally in India.

Despite the emergence of these cases, the state health officials and the Union health ministry emphasize that this isn't a new virus. The Maharashtra government is actively monitoring the situation and has put precautionary measures in place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

