First US Bird Flu Death Sparks Concerns in Louisiana

Louisiana has reported the first US death attributed to bird flu, raising concerns across health sectors. The deceased, an individual over the age of 65 with preexisting health issues, had been in contact with sick and dead birds, leading to a severe infection.

State health officials confirmed on Monday that the person succumbed to the illness, following a genetic analysis that suggested the H5N1 virus had mutated within the patient. This marks a significant case as previous infections in the US, totaling 66, have been milder.

Though officials are confident that the infection origin isn't mysterious, they emphasize that proper protective measures should be taken when handling birds. There is currently no evidence of the virus spreading from person to person.

(With inputs from agencies.)