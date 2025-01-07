Left Menu

Revolutionizing Ayurveda: AI Pulse Diagnostic Tool 'Nadi Tarangini' Gains Global Attention

Atreya Innovations, a Pune-based startup, introduces 'Nadi Tarangini'—an AI-based device benefiting Ayurvedic practitioners. Developed by Aniruddha Joshi, it analyzes 22 health parameters and translates reports into 10 Indian languages. Hailed in over 1,250 clinics, it marks a technological leap in Ayurveda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 07-01-2025 11:15 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 11:15 IST
Pune's Atreya Innovations has unveiled an AI-enhanced diagnostic tool for Ayurveda, known as 'Nadi Tarangini'. It enables practitioners to monitor health across 22 parameters, providing reports in 10 Indian languages. The device was developed by Aniruddha Joshi at IIT Bombay.

With financial backing from the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and entrepreneur Anand Deshpande, Joshi's project seeks to modernize traditional Ayurvedic methods. Nadi Tarangini boasts 85% accuracy, offering detailed insights into Tridosha balance and overall health. It is also the first Ayurvedic device approved by India's regulatory body, CDSCO.

Manufactured in Hinjewadi, Pune, the device, priced at Rs 55,000, has secured patents globally and attracted praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With a capacity for 5,000 units annually, Atreya Innovations plans expansion through recent funding of Rs 5 crore.

