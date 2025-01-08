New Hope for Gallbladder Cancer Patients: Innovative Treatment Doubles Life Expectancy

In a groundbreaking development, SGPGI Lucknow has introduced an innovative treatment regimen for gallbladder cancer patients. This new approach, significantly enhancing life expectancy, presents a cost-effective alternative to expensive immunotherapy treatments, based on recent findings published in an international medical journal.

Dr. Sushma Agrawal, leading this pivotal research at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, explored the effects of combining radiotherapy with traditional chemotherapy for 140 patients suffering from localized gallbladder cancer, unfit for surgery. Her five-year study revealed that 80% of patients responded positively, with life expectancy climbing from eight to 13 months on average.

The study results, lauded at the American Society of Clinical Oncology's annual meeting, could revolutionize cancer care in developing regions. Factors such as water contamination, obesity, and ingestion of tainted oils highlight the urgent need for preventive measures and early detection, reinforcing the significance of Agrawal's research.

