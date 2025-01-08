Left Menu

New Hope for Gallbladder Cancer Patients: Innovative Treatment Doubles Life Expectancy

SGPGI Lucknow developed a new treatment regimen combining chemotherapy and radiotherapy for gallbladder cancer. Led by Professor Sushma Agrawal, the five-year study revealed improved life expectancy from eight to 13 months. This cost-effective alternative reduces financial strain compared to traditional costly immunotherapy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newburgh | Updated: 08-01-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 15:42 IST
New Hope for Gallbladder Cancer Patients: Innovative Treatment Doubles Life Expectancy
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking development, SGPGI Lucknow has introduced an innovative treatment regimen for gallbladder cancer patients. This new approach, significantly enhancing life expectancy, presents a cost-effective alternative to expensive immunotherapy treatments, based on recent findings published in an international medical journal.

Dr. Sushma Agrawal, leading this pivotal research at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, explored the effects of combining radiotherapy with traditional chemotherapy for 140 patients suffering from localized gallbladder cancer, unfit for surgery. Her five-year study revealed that 80% of patients responded positively, with life expectancy climbing from eight to 13 months on average.

The study results, lauded at the American Society of Clinical Oncology's annual meeting, could revolutionize cancer care in developing regions. Factors such as water contamination, obesity, and ingestion of tainted oils highlight the urgent need for preventive measures and early detection, reinforcing the significance of Agrawal's research.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025