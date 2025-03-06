Left Menu

Cancer treatment injections worth over Rs 7 lakh stolen from Gurugram hospital

We have checked CCTV footage but found no evidence of the theft, so far, Negi said in his complaint.An FIR was registered at DLF phase 3 police station under section 305 theft of the BNS at DLF phase 3 Police Station on Wednesday, the police said.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 06-03-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 20:54 IST
Six cancer treatment injections worth over Rs 7 lakh were allegedly stolen from a private hospital in DLF phase 3 area here, police said on Thursday.

According to a complaint filed by Narayana Superspeciality Hospital's non-medical head Jatin Negi, during an audit of In-patient Department (IPD) pharmacy drugs in February, it was found that six different kinds of injections were missing. The missing injections were Enthertu, which retails for Rs 1,67,069, Avastin Rs 1,23,506, Erbitux Rs 21,250, Biomab Rs 65,643, Versavo Rs 55,005 and Inonza Rs 3,30,000, he alleged.

The total value of the six injections added up to Rs 7,62,473, Negi added.

''Any hospital staff could be behind the theft, as patients, their attendants, or outsiders might not be aware of the high cost of these injections. We have checked CCTV footage but found no evidence of the theft, so far," Negi said in his complaint.

An FIR was registered at DLF phase 3 police station under section 305 (theft) of the BNS at DLF phase 3 Police Station on Wednesday, the police said. Further probe is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

