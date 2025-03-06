Cancer treatment injections worth over Rs 7 lakh stolen from Gurugram hospital
We have checked CCTV footage but found no evidence of the theft, so far, Negi said in his complaint.An FIR was registered at DLF phase 3 police station under section 305 theft of the BNS at DLF phase 3 Police Station on Wednesday, the police said.
- Country:
- India
Six cancer treatment injections worth over Rs 7 lakh were allegedly stolen from a private hospital in DLF phase 3 area here, police said on Thursday.
According to a complaint filed by Narayana Superspeciality Hospital's non-medical head Jatin Negi, during an audit of In-patient Department (IPD) pharmacy drugs in February, it was found that six different kinds of injections were missing. The missing injections were Enthertu, which retails for Rs 1,67,069, Avastin Rs 1,23,506, Erbitux Rs 21,250, Biomab Rs 65,643, Versavo Rs 55,005 and Inonza Rs 3,30,000, he alleged.
The total value of the six injections added up to Rs 7,62,473, Negi added.
''Any hospital staff could be behind the theft, as patients, their attendants, or outsiders might not be aware of the high cost of these injections. We have checked CCTV footage but found no evidence of the theft, so far," Negi said in his complaint.
An FIR was registered at DLF phase 3 police station under section 305 (theft) of the BNS at DLF phase 3 Police Station on Wednesday, the police said. Further probe is underway.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Negi
- Biomab Rs 65
- 643
- Rs 1
- 67
- 069
- Enthertu
- Rs 7
- 62
- 473
- CCTV
- Jatin Negi
- Avastin Rs 1
- 23
- 506
- Erbitux Rs
- Versavo Rs 55
- 005
- Inonza Rs 3
- 30
ALSO READ
Pakistan Security Forces Eliminate 30 Terrorists in Strategic South Waziristan Operation
Rajasthan government will construct nine greenfield expressways at a cost of Rs 60,000 crore: Deputy CM Diya Kumari in Budget speech.
Torrent Urja 30 Powers Up for a Greener Future
ICAI Cracks Down: Over 1,000 Chartered Accountants Held Guilty
Rohit Sharma: Quick to 11,000 ODI Runs Milestone