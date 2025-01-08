Left Menu

Miracle on the High Seas: Baby Born on Migrant Dinghy En Route to Canary Islands

A baby boy was born on a migrant dinghy heading to Spain's Canary Islands, as captured by Spain's rescue service. The vessel with 60 people was approaching Lanzarote. The baby and mother were found healthy, and the event spotlighted the increasing migrant arrivals on the islands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 08-01-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 21:27 IST
Miracle on the High Seas: Baby Born on Migrant Dinghy En Route to Canary Islands
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

A newborn baby emerged aboard a migrant dinghy en route to Spain's Canary Islands, Spain's rescue service reported. The vessel, carrying 60 migrants, was heading towards Lanzarote when the infant was delivered.

Upon arrival, rescue captain Domingo Trujillo discovered the unexpected infant, delivered minutes earlier, receiving immediate care. Medics advised transferring the mother and baby to the hospital via helicopter.

This event underscores the archipelago's migrant crisis, as it faces record-high arrivals, primarily from Mali, Senegal, and Morocco, according to Spanish Interior Ministry data.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025