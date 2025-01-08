Miracle on the High Seas: Baby Born on Migrant Dinghy En Route to Canary Islands
A baby boy was born on a migrant dinghy heading to Spain's Canary Islands, as captured by Spain's rescue service. The vessel with 60 people was approaching Lanzarote. The baby and mother were found healthy, and the event spotlighted the increasing migrant arrivals on the islands.
A newborn baby emerged aboard a migrant dinghy en route to Spain's Canary Islands, Spain's rescue service reported. The vessel, carrying 60 migrants, was heading towards Lanzarote when the infant was delivered.
Upon arrival, rescue captain Domingo Trujillo discovered the unexpected infant, delivered minutes earlier, receiving immediate care. Medics advised transferring the mother and baby to the hospital via helicopter.
This event underscores the archipelago's migrant crisis, as it faces record-high arrivals, primarily from Mali, Senegal, and Morocco, according to Spanish Interior Ministry data.
