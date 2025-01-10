Left Menu

Hidden Tragedy: Undercounting Deaths in the Gaza Conflict

A new study reveals the Gaza conflict’s death toll has been underreported by 41%, as the health infrastructure crumbled. The peer-reviewed analysis in The Lancet highlights 64,260 deaths, attributing discrepancies to infrastructure damage and statistical inconsistencies.

Updated: 10-01-2025 05:00 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 05:00 IST
A recent study published in The Lancet has disclosed a significant undercounting in the official Palestinian tally of deaths during the Israel-Hamas war. The research, conducted by global academics, estimates a 41% higher death toll than previously reported, totaling 64,260 casualties.

The analysis used the capture-recapture statistical method, drawing on data from Israel's military campaign impacts on healthcare systems. The review spanned nine months of conflict, highlighting inadequate record-keeping exacerbated by infrastructure destruction.

Reported disparities and anecdotal evidence underscore the extensive number of unrecorded deaths. The study's methodology has been validated in other conflict zones, emphasizing the critical need for accurate data in war-torn regions.

