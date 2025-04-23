BMC Penalizes RPF for Unlawful Paper Burning Amid Rising Air Concerns

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) fined the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Rs 1,000 for burning old paper records near Churchgate station, violating civic cleanliness laws.

The records were set ablaze just outside the office of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. A prompt response from the civic team extinguished the fire and led to a stern warning for the RPF to adhere to proper disposal methods.

This incident occurs as Mumbai struggles with worsening air quality, prompting authorities to intensify penalties for open burning, from Rs 100 to Rs 1,000, and scrutinize pollution-causing activities across the city.

