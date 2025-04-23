Left Menu

BMC Penalizes RPF for Unlawful Paper Burning Amid Rising Air Concerns

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation fined the Railway Protection Force for burning old paper records near Churchgate station. This act breached civic cleanliness laws as Mumbai grapples with deteriorating air quality. Authorities aim to curb open burning as part of broader measures to improve air conditions in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-04-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 23:52 IST
BMC Penalizes RPF for Unlawful Paper Burning Amid Rising Air Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) fined the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Rs 1,000 for burning old paper records near Churchgate station, violating civic cleanliness laws.

The records were set ablaze just outside the office of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. A prompt response from the civic team extinguished the fire and led to a stern warning for the RPF to adhere to proper disposal methods.

This incident occurs as Mumbai struggles with worsening air quality, prompting authorities to intensify penalties for open burning, from Rs 100 to Rs 1,000, and scrutinize pollution-causing activities across the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025