Tragedy Strikes Jet Set Nightclub: A Roof Collapse with No Warning

Antonio Espaillat, owner of the Jet Set nightclub in the Dominican Republic, stated there was no warning of any structural problems before the recent roof collapse that tragically claimed over 231 lives. Speaking to TV program El Dia RD, Espaillat expressed his intention to await official findings regarding the incident.

With an official investigation underway, Espaillat's legal team may pursue an independent probe to uncover the root causes. At the time of the collapse, Espaillat was at a conference in Las Vegas and learned of the disaster via a call from his sister, who miraculously survived the collapse.

Despite aesthetic renovations in 2000 and 2015, the nightclub had functioned without major structural modifications for three decades. Espaillat noted routine waterproofing issues attributed to condensation from the air conditioning units. The establishment has never been subjected to a structural review by engineers or architects, lacking state-mandated structural inspections.

(With inputs from agencies.)