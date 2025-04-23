Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Jet Set Nightclub: A Roof Collapse with No Warning

The owner of Jet Set nightclub, Antonio Espaillat, claims he had no prior warning about the structural issues leading to a fatal roof collapse that killed over 231 people. Authorities are investigating the cause, while Espaillat's legal team considers launching an independent inquiry into the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 23:54 IST
Tragedy Strikes Jet Set Nightclub: A Roof Collapse with No Warning
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Antonio Espaillat, owner of the Jet Set nightclub in the Dominican Republic, stated there was no warning of any structural problems before the recent roof collapse that tragically claimed over 231 lives. Speaking to TV program El Dia RD, Espaillat expressed his intention to await official findings regarding the incident.

With an official investigation underway, Espaillat's legal team may pursue an independent probe to uncover the root causes. At the time of the collapse, Espaillat was at a conference in Las Vegas and learned of the disaster via a call from his sister, who miraculously survived the collapse.

Despite aesthetic renovations in 2000 and 2015, the nightclub had functioned without major structural modifications for three decades. Espaillat noted routine waterproofing issues attributed to condensation from the air conditioning units. The establishment has never been subjected to a structural review by engineers or architects, lacking state-mandated structural inspections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025