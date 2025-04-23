Left Menu

Pahalgam Terror Attack Tragedy: Families Demand Justice

Following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, victims' families mourn their losses and call for decisive government action. Emotions run high as relatives express anguish and question political remarks, while officials vow retaliation against the perpetrators. The incident reignites conversations on national security and unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 23:53 IST
Last rites of Dilip Desale, who was killed in PahalgamTerrorist Attack, being performed at his native place in Panvel, Maharashtra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In the wake of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, families affected by the tragedy are united in their grief and calls for justice. Twenty-six people were brutally killed in the attack that targeted tourists, leaving communities shattered and demanding immediate government action against the perpetrators.

A heated debate has ensued following remarks by Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, which were criticized by victims' families for perceived insensitivity. Meanwhile, political leaders, including Maharashtra Ministers and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, have assured families of their support and promised a strong response to the attack.

As the nation grapples with the aftermath, funerals are being held for those lost, including Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal. Amid emotional farewells, calls for unity and decisive action reverberate, with many emphasizing the need to address the broader implications of terrorism and national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

