Dollar Triumphs: Extends Longest Winning Streak Amid Bond Yield Rise

The U.S. dollar appears poised to continue its winning streak, reaching its longest in over a year, supported by surging bond yields and robust expected job data. This week, it climbed 0.5% against the yen and more than 1% against a weakened British pound, which dropped to a 14-month low.

This marks a stable performance for the dollar against the euro, as it achieved small gains against the Australian and New Zealand dollars. The dollar index is set to gain for the sixth consecutive week, its longest ascent since a remarkable streak in 2023, highlighting the strength of the U.S. economy amidst global economic fragility.

Despite potential profit-taking risks, Chris Turner, ING's global head of markets, argues that the dollar's recent gains are well-supported. Upcoming U.S. payroll data and bond market volatility, driven by Federal Reserve rate expectations and geopolitical factors, continue to influence market dynamics and the dollar's trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)