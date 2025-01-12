Critical Condition Chaos: Expired IV Fluids Scandal Hits West Bengal Hospital
Three women faced critical health issues at a West Bengal hospital allegedly due to expired intravenous fluids. They were transferred to Kolkata for advanced care. The incident has sparked protests and demands for accountability from government officials as investigations into the mishap continue.
Updated: 12-01-2025 23:48 IST
In a shocking incident, three women deteriorated critically at a West Bengal hospital after alleged administration of expired intravenous fluids, prompting their urgent transfer to a Kolkata hospital.
An official stated that two women are on ventilators with severe kidney issues, necessitating dialysis. A five-member medical board oversees their treatment.
The incident triggered public outrage, with protests demanding accountability. A government committee is investigating the case, with findings expected soon.
