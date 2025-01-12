Critical Condition Chaos: Expired IV Fluids Scandal Hits West Bengal Hospital

In a shocking incident, three women deteriorated critically at a West Bengal hospital after alleged administration of expired intravenous fluids, prompting their urgent transfer to a Kolkata hospital.

An official stated that two women are on ventilators with severe kidney issues, necessitating dialysis. A five-member medical board oversees their treatment.

The incident triggered public outrage, with protests demanding accountability. A government committee is investigating the case, with findings expected soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)