Peril in Pataz: Rescue Efforts Underway for Trapped Miners

Rescue workers in northern Peru are urgently searching for miners trapped in a small gold mine after a suspected attack by illegal miners. Local authorities, including Pataz district's mayor, Segundo Armas, confirm the ongoing rescue operations.

The incident took place on Sunday and has left as many as 17 miners possibly stranded underground following the mine's collapse. The area is remote and poses significant logistical challenges, with limited access and no cellular service.

La Libertad, where the incident occurred, is a major gold-producing region in Peru, heavily reliant on artisanal and informal mining. Official reports indicate that 40% of the region's gold supply originates from such mining operations.

