Peril in Pataz: Rescue Efforts Underway for Trapped Miners

In northern Peru, rescue teams are working to locate up to 17 miners trapped in a small gold mine in Pataz district. The mine collapsed following an alleged attack by illegal miners. Local mayor, Segundo Armas, highlights the accessibility challenges and lack of communication facilities in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 06:24 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 06:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Rescue workers in northern Peru are urgently searching for miners trapped in a small gold mine after a suspected attack by illegal miners. Local authorities, including Pataz district's mayor, Segundo Armas, confirm the ongoing rescue operations.

The incident took place on Sunday and has left as many as 17 miners possibly stranded underground following the mine's collapse. The area is remote and poses significant logistical challenges, with limited access and no cellular service.

La Libertad, where the incident occurred, is a major gold-producing region in Peru, heavily reliant on artisanal and informal mining. Official reports indicate that 40% of the region's gold supply originates from such mining operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

