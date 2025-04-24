Left Menu

Khalifa University Climbs to 37th in Asia, Leads UAE in Innovation

Khalifa University has ascended to 37th position in the THE Asia University Rankings 2025, cementing its role as a premier institute for research and innovation in Asia. It maintains its status as the top university in the UAE and second among Arab countries, focusing on pressing global and local challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 13:51 IST
Khalifa University ranks 37th in Asia, tops UAE in THE Asia University Rankings 2025 (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Khalifa University of Science and Technology has made significant strides by climbing to 37th position in Asia, as disclosed in the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings 2025. This achievement underscores the university's prominence as a leading research and innovation hub across the region.

Khalifa University has not only retained its status as the top institution in the UAE but also secured the second spot among Arab countries in the latest rankings. The university's robust research centers are dedicated to aligning their work with global and local priorities, ranging from artificial intelligence and autonomous robotics to sustainable energy and advanced materials.

According to Prof. Ebrahim Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University, the university's consistent rise in global standings highlights the vitality of its research ecosystem. Prof. Al Hajri emphasized the importance of Khalifa University as a center for high-impact research, contributing significantly to industrial growth and fostering international partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

