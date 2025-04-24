Khalifa University Climbs to 37th in Asia, Leads UAE in Innovation

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Khalifa University of Science and Technology has made significant strides by climbing to 37th position in Asia, as disclosed in the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings 2025. This achievement underscores the university's prominence as a leading research and innovation hub across the region.

Khalifa University has not only retained its status as the top institution in the UAE but also secured the second spot among Arab countries in the latest rankings. The university's robust research centers are dedicated to aligning their work with global and local priorities, ranging from artificial intelligence and autonomous robotics to sustainable energy and advanced materials.

According to Prof. Ebrahim Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University, the university's consistent rise in global standings highlights the vitality of its research ecosystem. Prof. Al Hajri emphasized the importance of Khalifa University as a center for high-impact research, contributing significantly to industrial growth and fostering international partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)