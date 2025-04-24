Kaspersky's Double-Digit Surge: A Cybersecurity Triumph in India

Global cybersecurity powerhouse Kaspersky announced exceptional double-digit growth in India for 2024, as revealed by its APAC Managing Director, Adrian Hia, during GITEX Asia 2025.

India has emerged as a pivotal market for Kaspersky, joining the ranks of other developing regions like Hong Kong, Indonesia, Vietnam, and China. The firm has bolstered its infrastructure and staffing in these markets to enhance coverage and support.

Kaspersky is reshaping its partner framework, aiming for partners to integrate and even rebrand its solutions. AI remains central to Kaspersky's strategy, proving indispensable for their operations, Hia emphasized.

