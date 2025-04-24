Tanzania’s Opposition Under Fire: Arrests Amid Treason Charges

On Thursday, Tanzanian authorities apprehended two senior officials of the CHADEMA opposition party while they headed to court for a hearing involving party leader Tundu Lissu, who is facing treason charges.

As Deputy Chairperson John Heche and Secretary General John Mnyika were detained on their way to the Kisutu Magistrate Court in Dar es Salaam, party representative Brenda Rupia expressed alarm over ongoing human rights violations and civic freedom suppression in the country.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan, under pressure to uphold human rights, has ordered investigations into past abductions. However, these recent arrests and CHADEMA's disqualification from elections have amplified concerns about her administration's commitment to justice and democratic processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)