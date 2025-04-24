Left Menu

Mandaviya Demands Athlete-Focused Reform in Sports Federations Amid Olympic Bid

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya emphasized an 'athlete-centric' approach and called for unity among National Sports Federations in India. Highlighting issues like factionalism and nepotism, Mandaviya insisted on reforms to boost India's Olympic bid for 2036. He assured infrastructural and financial support to foster better governance.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has issued a stern reminder to National Sports Federations (NSFs), stressing the importance of an athlete-focused strategy to ensure India secures the 2036 Olympic bid. Mandaviya's directive highlighted the need to eliminate issues like factional disputes and nepotism within sports administration.

Speaking at the launch of digital certificates in Digilocker, the minister addressed representatives from 40 NSFs, insisting that a shift in governance style is necessary. He warned against deviations from the government's athlete-centric approach and called for unity in the face of international scrutiny.

Despite recent controversies in sports like wrestling and boxing, Mandaviya assured full support from the ministry, including infrastructure and office space. Emphasizing unified efforts, he reiterated his vision for India bringing home the 2036 Olympics and 2030 Commonwealth Games.

