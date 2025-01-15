Left Menu

Kevin Neo: Pioneering Healthcare Solutions and Community Engagement

Kevin Neo is transforming healthcare in APAC through innovative infection prevention solutions and cultural initiatives. Under his leadership, ASP's nearly 200-strong team thrives on trust, transparency, and community engagement, contributing to a meaningful work environment and accelerating organizational growth amid workplace culture shifts post-COVID-19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 15-01-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 11:54 IST
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Kevin Neo, the Vice President of Commercial for APAC (excluding China and Japan) at Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP), is charting a new course for healthcare solutions. By focusing on infection prevention and cultural integration, Neo's leadership is driving innovation and passion among employees while aligning with ASP's mission of patient protection.

In response to the cultural shifts post-COVID-19, Neo emphasizes creating a healthy work environment, which now plays a crucial role in employee attraction and retention. The alignment of workplace culture with organization goals is a strategy that ASP believes will enhance growth, engagement, and risk management.

The ASP APAC Business Kickoffs have become a key platform for regional collaboration, fostering trust and unity among teams from 11 countries. With the upcoming kickoff themed 'Shaping Our Future Together', ASP continues to strengthen connections within its workforce, guided by the Fortive Business System (FBS) and community engagement activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

