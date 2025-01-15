Japan Breaks Tourism Records with 3.49 Million Visitors in December

Japan has achieved a landmark in its tourism industry, with 3.49 million visitors in December, marking an all-time high for any month, according to official data released on Wednesday. This surge concludes a record-breaking year for tourism in the country, largely fueled by the advantageous currency exchange rate due to a weak yen.

The influx of foreign tourists for both business and leisure purposes saw a rise from 3.19 million in November, surpassing the previous record set just two months prior in October. This trend was highlighted in data published by the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO), showcasing a consistent growth in international arrivals.

Overall, 2024 saw a total of 36.87 million visitors, greatly surpassing the previous 12-month high of 31.9 million recorded in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic induced global travel restrictions. This milestone underscores Japan's rebound in the tourism sector and its importance to the national economy.

