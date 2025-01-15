Left Menu

Japan Breaks Tourism Records with 3.49 Million Visitors in December

Japan welcomed a record 3.49 million visitors in December, driven by a weak yen. The total arrival for 2024 reached 36.87 million, surpassing previous highs set before the COVID-19 pandemic. December figures topped those of October, marking a significant boost in the tourism sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 15-01-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 12:45 IST
Japan Breaks Tourism Records with 3.49 Million Visitors in December
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan has achieved a landmark in its tourism industry, with 3.49 million visitors in December, marking an all-time high for any month, according to official data released on Wednesday. This surge concludes a record-breaking year for tourism in the country, largely fueled by the advantageous currency exchange rate due to a weak yen.

The influx of foreign tourists for both business and leisure purposes saw a rise from 3.19 million in November, surpassing the previous record set just two months prior in October. This trend was highlighted in data published by the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO), showcasing a consistent growth in international arrivals.

Overall, 2024 saw a total of 36.87 million visitors, greatly surpassing the previous 12-month high of 31.9 million recorded in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic induced global travel restrictions. This milestone underscores Japan's rebound in the tourism sector and its importance to the national economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025