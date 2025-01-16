Left Menu

Mystery Epidemic or Environmental Crisis? Shadows of Sudden Deaths in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

Fifteen mysterious deaths in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district have sparked concern, with one more fatality reported at a local hospital. Investigations show negative results for diseases, prompting authorities to probe possible environmental toxins. A special investigation team has been formed, including various experts to identify the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 16-01-2025 00:28 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 00:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing development, the number of mysterious deaths in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district has risen to 15, following the recent passing of a nine-year-old girl at a hospital. This alarming figure has captured national attention and provoked investigations.

The health minister, Sakeena Masood, has dismissed the notion of a mysterious disease, pointing to negative results in all medical tests. Concerns are now focused on the potential presence of neurotoxins, which preliminary findings suggest could be linked to the fatalities.

Amidst growing public alarm, a special investigation team has been deployed to uncover the truth. The team includes police officials and experts from numerous fields, indicating the seriousness of the probe. As the situation unfolds, the administration faces mounting pressure to ensure public safety.

